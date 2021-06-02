IMPALA calls on indie sector to sign up to diversity and inclusion survey

For the first anniversary of Blackout Tuesday, IMPALA has called on independent businesses to help build a picture of the sector’s diversity across Europe and map best practices for the future.

IMPALA is asking as many businesses as possible to use the anniversary as an occasion to contribute to the debate by responding to IMPALA’s diversity and inclusion survey.

IMPALA has also set out other ways members can get involved, with the organisation announcing its next training session for September 28 and publishing its guides with practical tips on what members can do.

“With Europe made up of so many different countries, there is no one-size-fits-all approach and one of IMPALA’s early commitments was to map and exchange best practices across the whole of Europe,” said the trade body in a statement.

Last year was a day of reflection, let this year be a day of both reflection and action Helen Smith

Helen Smith, IMPALA’s executive chair, said: “IMPALA is marking the first anniversary of Blackout Tuesday by taking stock of what has been worked on in the last year and calling on independent businesses to respond to our survey so we can build a picture of the sector and map best practices for the future. As from today, members can also sign up to our next diversity and inclusion training. We also publish our practical guidance for members, both companies and associations. Last year was a day of reflection, let this year be a day of both reflection and action. Let’s build a picture of our sector across Europe and help it evolve.”

IMPALA recently launched its diversity task force, which is advised by Keith Harris and co-chaired by Eva Karman Reinhold and Paul Pacifico.

It has also announced its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion training programme led by Vick Bain and Arit Eminue. The next training session is taking place for members in September.