IMPALA honours Women In CTRL with Changemaker award

For the second edition of its Changemaker award, IMPALA has honoured the UK not-for-profit organisation Women In CTRL.

The award recognises their work developing and supporting music creators and music professionals from under-represented groups.

Women In CTRL was founded by Nadia Khan and has been active on its mission to advance gender equality in the music industry.

The not-for-profit organisation was set up to empower and inspire women in the entertainment, creative and business sectors of the music industry. It encourages women and non-binary persons to find their strengths, develop their own personal brand and build the tools and confidence to become leaders.

The organisation has been delivering creative growth programmes, community workshops, mentoring, training, organising events and more.

Women In CTRL also publishes research and reports, such as the Seat At The Table looking at the representation of women with an intersectional focus on black women in the boardroom of UK music trade bodies as well as CEO & chair roles. They also released the Women In Radio report looking into the experiences of women in the radio industry, to identify barriers women face from entry level to senior roles.

Women in CTRL has partnered up with AIM and Amazon Music to launch a new apprenticeship scheme, Amplify, which aims to improve access to music industry careers for women and non-binary people.

This award is a beacon of inspiration, not only for Women In CTRL but for the entire independent sector Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan, founder of Women In CTRL, said: “It’s an honour for Women In CTRL to be chosen as the second recipient of the Changemaker award. This recognition affirms our work, inspires us to continue and highlights the independent community's collective determination and passion in driving positive change within the music industry. Women In CTRL firmly believe in the transformative power of sharing best practices and learning from the exceptional organisations that IMPALA champions.

“Together, we can create a ripple effect that resonates throughout the industry. Collaboration is the key to achieving meaningful and lasting change. By joining forces, we can break down barriers, challenge existing norms, and forge a path towards a more inclusive and diverse music industry that embraces and amplifies the voices of all.

“I’d like to thank the [IMPALA] EDI task force for voting for us and express our commitment to continuing our work in this area and making a positive difference in the music industry. This award represents a celebration of the extraordinary impact that changemaking initiatives can have and is a beacon of inspiration, not only for Women In CTRL but for the entire independent sector.”

Eva Karman Reinhold, CEO of Sweden’s SOM and IMPALA Equity, Diversity & Inclusion task force chair, added: “I’m glad IMPALA members and the task force chose to honour Women In CTRL this year with this award. Their work to bring a more inclusive music sector is central. Make sure to check out all resources and info they can provide.”

Keith Harris, adviser of IMPALA’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion task force, said: “It is a pleasure to see how equality and diversity has become a normal part of employers’ considerations right across the industry and Women In CTRL really deserve this award.”

Helen Smith, IMPALA’s executive chair, said: “Women In CTRL is an inspiration to all in the sector who seek to bring change. It’s an honour to be able to showcase their work through our Changemaker Award.”

This award runs yearly during European Diversity Month with IMPALA members nominating projects, and IMPALA’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion task force voting on the winner.