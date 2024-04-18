IMPALA issues sustainability guidance ahead of Earth Day 2024

Ahead of Earth Day 2024 on April 22, IMPALA has today highlighted practical examples in the music industry to tackle climate change, as well as releasing its updated sustainability guidance for members.

Two years ago, IMPALA launched its carbon calculator, powered by Julie’s Bicycle and supported by Merlin.

IMPALA is encouraging all members to take action using the calculator and guidance, as well as joining the independent labels trade body Earth Day zoom webinar at 2pm BST on April 22. The discussion will be led by climate experts from Julie’s Bicycle. Anyone interested can contact krogozar@impalamusic.org for more information.

IMPALA released its first membership carbon calculator report last summer, with the second report planned for July this year. Members who fill out their carbon reports by June 3 will be featured in the second report.

IMPALA also supports other examples of action in the music industry, such as the Music Climate Pact on a collaborative level, as well as individual company actions featured in the organisation’s Climate Repository.

Karla Rogozar, IMPALA’s sustainability lead, said: “We thank Merlin and all those who supported the launch of our calculator. All members can join us on April 22 to find out more about how to measure and reduce their impact and the testimonials in our carbon report last year make an interesting reading.”

IMPALA has also flagged the importance of strategic climate investments as opposed to “offsetting”.

For emissions that can’t yet be reduced, IMPALA favours a strategic approach and supports Murmur, a climate investment initiative founded by leaders in climate strategy and the creative industries. Overseen by a panel of experts, Murmur’s strategic climate fund will direct finance towards the most impactful climate mitigation work they can find.

We encourage all members to measure, reduce and invest via Murmur for emissions they can't reduce, which is also what IMPALA is doing Helen Smith

Murmur’s founding director Victoria Siddall addressed the IMPALA board last month. IMPALA is the first trade association to become a supporter of Murmur.

Horst Weidenmueller, founder of !K7 Music and chair of IMPALA’s sustainability task force, is one of Murmur’s founding members.

“Murmur brings together the most innovative entrepreneurs of the arts and music landscape when it comes to sustainability,” said Weidenmueller. “I feel honoured to work with a group of people and help develop the best pathway into a greener music business.”

Victoria Siddall, founding director of Murmur and board director of Frieze, said: “I’m thrilled to see Murmur’s founding partners, some of the most respected people and businesses in their fields, step up to support this new initiative. There is great work being done across the creative industries, we want to celebrate this and also galvanise the community to go a step further by joining Murmur and generating real impact.”

Helen Smith, IMPALA’s executive chair, added: “IMPALA is proud to be a supporter of Murmur alongside key independent labels. We encourage all members to measure, reduce and invest via Murmur for emissions they can't reduce, which is also what IMPALA is doing.”

IMPALA has reiterated its message on the sequence of steps for any company keen to reduce their impact:

1 Measure your carbon footprint annually with the IMPALA Carbon Calculator

2 Reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from your business operations and suppliers (practical tips in the updated Sustainability Guidance for members)

3 Allocate funds for climate investment /environmental projects to take responsibility for unavoidable emissions, eg through Murmur