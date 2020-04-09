IMPALA launches Covid-19 mapping tool

Following the adoption of IMPALA’s Covid-19 crisis plan, the organisation’s Covid-19 task force has launched a mapping tool to measure results for the independent music sector in Europe.

Available online here, the information is made up principally of IMPALA members’ replies to a survey to keep track of developments. IMPALA’s plan called for a "swift and massive response across Europe" to the Covid crisis from the EU, national governments and also the music sector itself.

The aim of IMPALA’s information site is to promote best practices, encourage co-ordination and keep members informed. Action by digital services, collecting societies as well as national radio and other media is covered, alongside the EU and national governments.

Sector losses will be assessed and post crisis recovery measures to boost growth will be also included. The information collated will continue to evolve as IMPALA members update it.

IMPALA’s mapping shows that most countries have adopted basic economic responses of some description. But there are considerable discrepancies and IMPALA has urged governments to help the cultural sector.

The indies trade body said there is still a lack of specific support for music from the EU and most governments. It added that a sector approach is important as music companies fitting into general support schemes can be difficult.

IMPALA said sector measures by collecting societies, digital services, national radio and other media are still developing. It wants more focus on post-crisis recovery mechanisms.

Francesca Trainini, chair of IMPALA and its Covid-10 Task Force, said: “The aim of our mapping is to promote best practices and co-ordination in Europe. We want to see artists and freelance workers preserve their livelihood, and independent music companies stay in business and continue investing.”

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA, added: “Many countries need to do more, in particular as regards specific action for music and culture. As well as EU and national measures, our mapping focuses on action taken by collecting societies, digital services and national media. This is a key part of our crisis plan where we expect to see further developments.”