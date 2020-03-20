IMPALA launches Covid-19 Task Force to protect independent music

IMPALA has launched a Covid-19 Task Force for the independent sector and is planning a “call to action” to help those affected.

With a mission to protect artists, SMEs and self-employed workers across the indie music ecosystem, the Task Force is encouraging a coordinated European approach to dealing with the issues the coronavirus is causing and will publish recommended measures next week.

It will hold weekly calls to monitor action taken by the European institutions and governments, as well as initiatives within the sector. An inventory will be set up to keep members informed and promote best practices.

National music companies across Europe will be able to work on strategy with the Task Force.

In times of crisis, smaller actors are the most exposed Francesca Trainini, IMPALA

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA said: "We fully support the public health measures that are being put in place. Governments are, however, reacting at different speeds and some are leaving too many decisions to businesses. This is causing unnecessary confusion and hardship.”

Francesca Trainini, chair of IMPALA, vice-president of Italian association PMI, and chair of IMPALA’s Covid-19 Task Force added: “In times of crisis, smaller actors are the most exposed. Italy has been the first European country affected, but it’s across the continent now. The IMPALA Task Force is working on a call to action on all key levels."