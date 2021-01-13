IMPALA launches diversity and inclusion training programme with Arit Eminue and Vick Bain

IMPALA has launched a three-year collaboration with Vick Bain from Vbain Consulting and Arit Eminue of DiVA Apprenticeships to provide diversity and inclusion training to members.



Promoting a diverse and inclusive European independent music sector is a key priority for IMPALA’s task force, which has been in place since summer 2020 and includes Keith Harris as adviser.



In October, IMPALA published its Diversity & Inclusion Charter, laying out 12 commitments towards promoting diversity and inclusion among independent music companies. This includes making diversity and conscious inclusion training available twice a year to all members.



Bain and Eminue have already held two training sessions for IMPALA’s diversity task force. IMPALA’s first diversity training for members will be held on January 27.

IMPALA’s executive chair Helen Smith said: “Training is one of the main commitments under our Diversity and Inclusion Charter, so it’s great to be able to kick off 2021 with a partnership with Vick and Arit. They will be crucial in helping the sector accelerate change.”



Vick Bain (pictured, right) said: “Working with IMPALA and its membership across Europe is an exciting opportunity to spread awareness and knowledge on the benefits of diversity and inclusion in the music industry.”



Arit Eminue (pictured, left) added: “I look forward to helping IMPALA’s members achieve their diversity and inclusion goals and providing practical tips on how they can drive change. So much can be done by making simple changes to start with.”



Vick Bain is a diversity trainer, campaigner and PhD researcher, as well as a qualified equality, diversity & inclusion consultant. She has 25 years of experience of working in music, including as former CEO of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors and was inducted in the BBC Radio 4 Music Industry Power List and Women in Music Roll Of Honour. She published influential research into the UK music sector and has established a not-for-profit promoting female musicians, The F-List Directory Of UK Female Musicians.

Arit Eminue is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and founder and director of DiVA Apprenticeships, a recruitment and training company focused on the entertainment industry. DiVA has helped hundreds of individuals start and build their careers in companies including Universal Music, the BBC, Warner Music, PPL, PRS, the Southbank Centre, UK Music and the BPI.



Eminue is also a qualified and experienced leadership and career coach and trainer. She delivers a range of corporate training, including leadership and management, unconscious bias and inclusive recruitment, and facilitates open spaces for leaders and managers and their teams to talk about race.