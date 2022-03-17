Your site will load in 16 seconds
IMPALA renews calls for support for Ukraine

March 17th 2022 at 10:37AM
IMPALA, the European organisation for independent music companies, has renewed its calls for support for the Ukrainian culture sector in light of the country's invasion by Russia

The organisation has stressed its support of independent music companies taking decisions about how they should respond, whether that means cutting trade with Russia, or offering other forms of support for Ukraine. 

It has grouped together a list of initiatives across Europe for members to consider, and has stressed the importance of sharing music from Ukraine, creating playlists of Ukrainian artists, urging local radio stations to play Ukrainian music, and supporting organisations such as Music Export Ukraine.

Russia has blocked intellectual property payments to the EU and other jurisdictions dubbed as "enemy countries", a move which IMPALA opposes as "tantamount to piracy".

IMPALA executive chair Helen Smith said: "We repeat our calls for support for our Ukraine counterparts, along with other cultural associations in Europe. While we look at ways we can assist, we are centralising a list of initiatives members can support and promote. We support all members who take their own action, whether it's stopping or reducing economic activities with Russia or showing support for Ukraine in other ways. We also oppose the move by Russia to block paying intellectual property to right holders in the EU and other jurisdictions – that's tantamount to piracy."



