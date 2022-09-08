IMPALA to launch Impacts, new climate training project

Later this month, IMPALA will be launching its new EU-funded climate training and standards project Impacts.

The project aims to build new climate literacy capacity for independent music companies across Europe to help them lower their carbon footprint. It will offer climate literacy training by international and local experts, in six territories across Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, Balkans, Finland, Denmark). This will include guidance on using the carbon calculator, encouraging capacity building in the sector and supporting IMPALA’s members in green recovery actions.

The first of these six webinars is taking place on September 29, for the members of VUT, the German association of independent music entrepreneurs.

The project will also aim to establish a framework for sector-wide benchmarks, implemented by IMPALA’s Climate Analysis Group (composed of several IMPALA members plus experts from Julie’s Bicycle and Thema 1), and contribute to the awareness-raising of positive stories and best practices.

Horst Weidenmüller, chair of IMPALA’s sustainability task force and CEO of !K7, commented: “Carbon accounting should be as simple as possible and accessible to all companies across Europe. That’s why we built the first bespoke carbon calculator for independent music companies with Julie’s Bicycle. IMPACTS will help us to start rolling out the tool and test climate readiness in different territories.”

Helen Smith (pictured), IMPALA’s executive chair, added: “It is great to see that this EU-funded call recognised the value of this project by awarding it the highest points among all submitted projects and saw it as a first step in promoting climate literacy and establishing sectorial standards across Europe. We are hoping IMPACTS will serve as a good basis for further climate projects on a more comprehensive scale and with the appropriate support from EU bodies, on the policy-making level and the financial level as well.”

As part of its broader sustainability work, IMPALA recently developed a carbon calculator with Julie’s Bicycle, for its members to track their footprint.