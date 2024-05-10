'Incredible music and artists': Sony's sales team on their Music Week Awards win

Sony Music UK triumphed in the Sales Team Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards.

It follows some incredible chart results in 2023, including 27 weeks at No.1 on the singles chart for Sony artists.

Speaking backstage at the ceremony, Tom Nicoli, senior director, digital partnerships, said: “It's really gratifying. A huge amount of hard work has gone into what we've done over the last 12 months. So to be recognised for that is really great.”

Sony Music UK’s chart domination last year included huge hits from Miley Cyrus and Calivin Harris (with Ellie Goulding.

“We're lucky to have some incredible artists that deliver the music they do,” said Nicoli. “We started the year with Miley Cyrus and Flowers, which held the top of the chart for so many weeks. Calvin Harris coming back with a new sound with Miracle continued that run. It was 27 weeks out of the year that we held No.1 in the singles chart.

“Ultimately, we're lucky to work with some incredible music and some incredible artists that we can build campaigns around, and push as hard as we possibly can to make the most of the artists.”

We have a huge year with our domestic artists in 2024 Brooke Salisbury

Sony Music UK recently recruited Brooke Salisbury as SVP of international marketing & digital partnerships. Looking ahead, she highlighted some key campaigns including from Central Cee, whose releases Salisbury worked on in her previous role at ADA.

“We have a huge year with our domestic artists in 2024,” she told Music Week. “For us, it's all about UK talent, from Calvin Harris to Central Cee, from Perrie to Jade to Skepta, there's so much going on domestically.”

Salisbury also underlined the joined-up approach with catalogue and new releases from artists.

“Catalogue is huge, it’s 70% of the market,” she said. “So the ultimate situation for us is that we're bringing new music to market from our active artists and at the same time bringing the catalogue with us.”