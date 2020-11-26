Independent dance label Perfect Havoc expands

Independent dance music record label Perfect Havoc has today (November 26) announced the hiring of its first full time employee.

An official press release states that Frederik Bonnesen has joined the company as junior label manager. He joins having previously worked as an assistant at UTA and, prior to that, an assistant at WME and remix consultant for Parlophone.

Speaking about the appointment, Robert Davies, co-founder of Perfect Havoc, said: “Frederik's passion for the dance music scene as an avid fan and listener is the heart of what we are all about here and as our first official member of staff as a growing new company we could not be more proud to welcome him to the Perfect Havoc family as junior label manager”.

The press release stated that Bonnesen’s role at Perfect Havoc will see him “assist on A&R, execute the entire roster of releases, manage all label operations via distribution partners and execute marketing and promotional campaigns for the label’s releases.”

Perfect Havoc – co-founded by Adam Griffin and Robert Davies – has scored three UK Top 10s and platinum certified records, including Joel Corry's Sorry (No. 8), Lonely (No. 4) and Head & Heart, which spent six consecutive weeks at No.1 – selling 1,056,358 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data.

The label has also recently enjoyed success with PS1’s debut single Fake Friends which has achieved Top 20 UK chart position, selling 303,812 to date according to the OCC.

Perfect Havoc has partnered with a multitude of labels over the years such as Ministry of Sound, Atlantic Records, RCA, Columbia Records, Polydor, Astralwerks/Capital Records, Toolroom and Fashion label Kitsune.

In August 2020, Atlantic Records UK signed Joel Corry to a long-term artist deal.