Independent label Nice Swan launches electronic imprint

Indie label Nice Swan has launched its new electronic imprint, Nice Swan Electronic.

The label has been behind breaking acts including English Teacher, Sports Team and Sprints.

This venture kicks off with the debut single London City from new Manchester-based electronic outfit Public House.

For their first track they have enlisted the help of Swoon, the label and booking agency head, whose music has been played on BBC Radio 1 by Amelie Lens and more. It will be premiered by Tom Ravenscroft on BBC Radio 6 Music tonight.

Public House is made up of Arkane, Habgud and Cleric, three Manchester-based DJ/producers. Their debut EP will follow in early 2025.

We felt it was the perfect moment to merge our musical influences with the electronic world and launch a new imprint Pete Heywoode & Alex Edwards

“Following the recent success of our techno/punk trio, Chalk, in 2024, we felt it was the perfect moment to merge our musical influences with the electronic world and launch a new imprint,” said Nice Swans co-founders Pete Heywoode and Alex Edwards. “We are excited to announce that Manchester’s very own Public House will be the inaugural release on the Nice Swan electronic label. Stay tuned for more exciting releases to come.”

Cleric has been a touring artist for over a decade, with multiple performances at Berghain, Awakenings, Tomorrowland and the Warehouse Project. He continues to run techno label Clergy.

Arkane has played stages at events such as Parklife and the Warehouse Project.

Habgud has released 10 records in the last decade and has curated his own label, BABE (Burned at Both Ends), playing numerous shows across Europe, including Tresor.