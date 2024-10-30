Independent Nordic label Get FAT launches strategic partnership with Believe

Independent Nordic label Get FAT has formed a strategic partnership with Believe.

The services partnership will provide global distribution, as well as marketing, administration and creative services to artists signed under Get FAT.

Founded in Bergen, Norway in 2020, the label was joined three years later by a management division, which currently represents seven artists (two based in London) and two producers.

The label roster includes artists such as 8lanco and CCA Jonas.

The new agreement with Believe strengthens Get FAT's global presence, with teams now working releases in all the Nordic countries as well as Benelux, and ultimately providing international exposure.

Aldin Duratovic (pictured), founder and CEO of Get FAT, said: “The Nordic partnership agreement recently signed with Believe ensures us a global distribution agreement that strengthens our capital base and market position to compete against larger and more established companies while preserving the core culture of Get FAT, which includes complete creative freedom and the opportunity to move autonomously in one's career. In light of this agreement, we will have teams working in the Nordic market as well as Benelux, providing the North European support, and overall give us a greater presence in a total of 50 countries globally.

“On a national level, we have entered into a partnership with Made Entertainment [Aurora, Sigrid], as well as expanded the internal team with two additional project managers and a label manager, furthermore formed a creative hub for content and digital development, and built a merchandise division. With these strategic measures, we feel equipped to achieve a balanced and sustainable growth in the global music scene."

Through the partnership, Get FAT and Believe will work closely to develop tailored campaigns for each artist. The label said it will continue to “foster a vibrant and innovative music scene in the Nordics”.

"We're very excited to partner with Get FAT,” said Nikolaas De Belie, head of Believe & TuneCore, Northern Europe. “Aldin’s forward-thinking approach in the evolving Norwegian music scene aligns seamlessly with Believe’s vision. With our global teams and services, we are focused on growing their artists' fanbase independently across the Nordics while supporting their success on the global stage.”

"We're very excited to partner with Get FAT," said Nikolaas De Belie, head of Believe & TuneCore, Northern Europe. "Aldin's forward-thinking approach in the evolving Norwegian music scene aligns seamlessly with Believe's vision. With our global teams and services, we are focused on growing their artists' fanbase independently across the Nordics while supporting their success on the global stage."