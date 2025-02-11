Independent sector honours the life of !K7 Records founder Horst Weidenmüller

The industry has paid tribute to Horst Weidenmüller, after the founder and CEO of !K7 Records has passed away aged 60.

!K7 Records was founded in Berlin in 1985, later spawning sub-labels such as Strut Records, 7K! and Ever Records. It was also known for its pioneering DJ-Kicks series.

The label has shared a statement about its founder via LinkedIn.

“After a serious illness, Horst Weidenmueller has left us far too soon at the age of 60,” the statement read. “His vision, passion, and dedication shaped !K7 since 1985 into what it is today, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

“Beyond his role at !K7, Horst was a passionate advocate for the independent music community,” it continued. “As a long-standing board member of Merlin and IMPALA, he played a vital role in strengthening and championing the independent sector on a global scale. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the industry and will not be forgotten.”

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched. We will honour his memory by carrying forward the work and values he instilled in us. !K7 remains committed to continuing his vision with the same passion and integrity that he embodied. Rest in peace, Horst / Mick. You will be greatly missed.”

Last year, Weidenmüller was honoured with IMPALA’s Outstanding Contribution Award for his outstanding contribution to European independent music, while he also founded the body’s sustainability task force and served as a member of its board from 2003 and as vice president from 2011. The executive was also active as a member of IMPALA’s EDI task force.

Under his leadership, !K7 Music was also recognised for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, including certification as a B Corporation.



He was instrumental in so many of our successes. Always funny and caring, Horst was a friend and a mentor Helen Smith, IMPALA

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA said: “Horst had such a positive impact on all who knew him, the “Horst halo effect”. We will miss him and will continue his work as he would have wanted. It was an honour to recognise his work with !K7 last year, just ahead of the 40th anniversary of the iconic label, one of my personal favourites. Horst’s contribution at IMPALA on the board and as founder of our sustainability task force four years ago is inspirational. He was instrumental in so many of our successes. Always funny and caring, Horst was a friend and a mentor.”



Dario Draštata, chair of IMPALA and executive director of regional association RUNDA Adria, added: “Horst’s vision was centred around advocating for broader change in the sector whether in relation to digital or as a leader in sustainability or inclusion. When he received our outstanding contribution award last year, he spoke of how we are on a shared journey, where the independent sector underlines time and time again that we are leaders, something he was very proud of.Horst taught us a lot about what being a responsible business means, really cementing the sector’s position as a leader. It was an honour to have shared part of this journey with him, we will miss him dearly.”



Horst was the personification of the enormous independent wins of the last two decades Martin Mills, Beggars Group

Francesca Trainini, IMPALA’s president and vice president of Italian association PMI, said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend. Horst was instrumental in shaping our association’s mission and values. His relentless commitment to equality and sustainability guided our collective efforts that we will continue in his honor. Over the years, Horst stood with us in every battle, demonstrating unwavering dedication to the independent music community. In recognition of his exceptional efforts, he was honoured with IMPALA’s Outstanding Contribution Award last year. His absence leaves a profound void, and my thoughts are with his family and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Martin Mills, founder of Beggars Group, said: “Horst was a key driver of the European independent movement, and globally through Merlin. That he was the last original board member speaks for itself. The initiative to set up Merlin was a huge lift, and his passionate advocacy of the concept was crucial. As a board member, and a very engaged one, his principles always drove his actions, and his advocacy of smaller members’ interests was truly influential. As a guiding light of the EMI divestment group which brought so many rights home, he was the personification of the enormous independent wins of the last two decades. As well as which, he created and ran a truly innovative music label. His influence will live on.”