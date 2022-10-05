Influence Media invests in country star Blake Shelton's catalogue

Influence Media Partners has invested in Grammy-nominated country superstar Blake Shelton’s master recordings catalogue

The catalogue comprises all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019.

The two parties have also created a joint venture, partnering to amplify his works and entitling Shelton to participate in a share of the profit generated. Warner Music Group will continue to lead distribution for Shelton’s catalogue, which has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide to date.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,” said Shelton. “Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t. I’m excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalogue and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans.”

“Blake is one of the most exciting luminaries to emerge in both country music and television in the past two decades,” said Influence Media founder and co-managing partner Lylette Pizarro. “His music’s continued resonance with new and established audiences makes him the perfect business partner for Influence. We’re particularly proud of the fact that Blake will continue to be an active participant in his catalogue moving forward, and to have a tailored joint venture in place that will ensure he remains an active profit participant. We’re excited to work closely with Blake, his management team at Starstruck and our partners at Warner Music Nashville to identify strategic opportunities for his modern country classics.”

“Blake is one of the most important artists, not only in our genre, but also in the wider world of music and television,” added Warner Music Nashville co-president Ben Kline. “ We are excited about the opportunity to introduce Blake’s music to more fans, and we look forward to our partnership with Influence.”

This partnership follows Influence Media’s recently announced $750 million fund platform to invest in high-value compositions from diverse artists with backing from BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group.

PHOTO: (L-R) Narvel Blackstock, Rene McLean, Lylette Pizarro, Blake Shelton, Lynn Hazan, John Esposito, and Ben Kline