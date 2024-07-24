Influence Media launches frontline label Slang led by Rene McLean

Music rights company Influence Media has launched independent frontline label Slang.

The label is led by Rene McLean, partner & founding advisor at Influence Media Partners.

The Slang roster already includes Grammy and Oscar-winning superstar Will Smith, along with Camper, 30 Roc, Leaf, Underachievers, Isaia Huron, and more.

“I’m proud to lead Slang’s efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers,” said Rene McLean. “In a quickly changing music industry, Slang artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals. Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our Slang roster family.”

McLean has recently led significant catalogue acquisition deals for Future, Tyler Johnson, Tainy and more in his role at Influence Media Partners.

Prior to joining Influence, he worked with major artists including Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and more.

McLean previously founded music management and artist marketing creative agency RPM GRP, with clients including Kelis, LMFAO and Cam’ron.

PHOTO: Aviva Klein