Ingrooves expands into Spain with new country manager

Global music distribution and marketing company, Ingrooves Music Group, has announced its expansion into Spain with a brand new office in Madrid and new country manager, Antón Suárez.

Suárez has previously worked at Altafonte and Ditto Music and has a long background working in music distribution.

On the appointment, he said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Ingrooves, a company that is committed to the development of best in class technology and transparency with a strong international team of music experts.”

Ingrooves has also announced its has signed Spanish alternative label Mushroom Pillow in a global distribution deal; it’s first release will be October 9 with singer Najwa’s new track Mira Como Van.

Suárez added: “Mushroom Pillow is a historic label with a deep catalogue and very bright future and I am looking forward to getting started with them.”

The label was launched in 2001 by Marcos Collantes and Keina Garcia, and has secured deals with Pepsi, Google Play Music and more over the years, winning over 25 Independent Music Awards in Spain.

“For nearly 20 years Mushroom Pillow has been one of Spain’s most vibrant and successful record labels,” said managing Director of Ingrooves UK, Nick Roden. “We are delighted to be working with Marcos Collantes and the entire Mushroom Pillow family and with the addition of Anton and our new office in Madrid we are well positioned to expand the opportunities for their artists within Spain and beyond.”

Managing director of Mushroom Pillow, Marcos Collantes, said: “Ingrooves provides Mushroom Pillow and our artists with the global infrastructure and expertise that will enable us to grow our audiences around the world. We feel that they are the perfect partner for us as we look to keep building on our global footprint.”