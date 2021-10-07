Ingrooves hires Sarah Hildering van Lith as director of dance & electronic

Ingrooves Music Group has named Sarah Hildering van Lith to the newly created position of director of dance & electronic.

Based in Amsterdam, Hildering van Lith will work closely with the Ingrooves team around the world to drive continued growth in dance and electronic music, while also establishing an increased presence in the Benelux countries.

Hildering van Lith has served as a business development and marketing executive for various record labels and distributors over the past 10 years, including Hexagon and FUGA.

“The Netherlands is the birthplace of a wealth of electronic talent that has dominated the global dance scene. We recognise the importance of having a local music expert in the Benelux territories to work with artists and labels that require a face-to-face, tailor-made approach to distribution and marketing,” said Nick Roden, MD of Ingrooves Music Group UK. “Sarah brings with her deep relationships within dance and electronic music and will play an important role in advancing Ingrooves’ presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.”

Hildering van Lith is the Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) co-chair and author of AFEM’s Code Of Conduct against sexual harassment and gender discrimination. For the past three years, she has led the first global independent research project on behalf of the AFEM into gender balance.

“It’s the perfect time for Ingrooves, who has an outstanding global reputation in distribution, technology and marketing, to expand into the Netherlands where in addition to our country’s strength in dance, local hip-hop is dominating the charts," said Hildering van Lith. "I look forward to nurturing and investing in the independent record label landscape here as a global player with a dedicated local team.”