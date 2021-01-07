Ingrooves Music Group buys South African music distributor Electromode

Ingrooves Music Group has acquired independent South African music distributor Electromode.

The deal is the company's first foray into the African music market, which is current growing due to the increased uptake of streaming services. Electromode will continue to be led by managing director Chris Ghelakis (pictured with Bob Roback and Soa Mattrix).

“Music consumption in Africa continues to increase year over year and has become one of the most exciting growing music markets in the world,” said Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves Music Group.

“Chris and his team have built one of the most vibrant independent music distributors in Africa and we are thrilled for him to be leading our expansion into the region. We look forward to growing artists in Africa and introducing African artists to new audiences around the world.”

Electromode's roster includes more than 200 artists and associated labels and boasts several chart topping-independent South African artists. including The Scorpion Kings, Soa Mattrix and Kabsa De Small.

“Ingrooves has the same kind of independent spirit that we have fostered over the last two decades at Electromode,” said Ghelakis.

“Their technology platform is second to none and their expertise around the globe make them a perfect fit for our artists and labels as we look to expand their audiences. Ingrooves will help us open the door for many South African and African artists to be introduced to new global audiences, while growing and developing some of the great new and established independent artists creating music in Africa.”

The deal with Electromode, follows further expansion by Ingrooves aground the globe, including the opening of new offices in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and Spain.