Ingrooves names Guji Lorenzana country manager of the Philippines

Ingrooves Music Group has named Guji Lorenzana as country manager of the Philippines.

The company’s continued expansion into Asia includes signing the Philippines-based Curve Entertainment label to a global distribution deal. The agreement includes future releases from Broadway superstar Lea Salonga, The Ryan Cayabyab Singers and multi-platinum singer and actress Geneva Cruz.

US-born Lorenzana spent more than a decade as an actor, performer and radio personality in the Philippines before launching Open Door Artists, an artist management company. More recently, he oversaw music programming for YouTube Music in the Philippines.

“Guji brings the perfect combination of creative and industry experience to support our labels and artists as we look to work with the best indie artists in the Philippines,” said Bob Roback, Ingrooves Music Group CEO. “Guji will work closely with our team throughout Southeast Asia as we grow our business in the region, as well as with our global team as we take artists from the Philippines into new markets.”

Lorenzana said: “Ingrooves has established itself as a world leader in music distribution and marketing with its innovative technology and global expertise. I am looking forward to building our repertoire in the Philippines and beyond.”

"Guji has come full circle from being an artist with one of our distributed labels to now heading Ingrooves' operations in the Philippines,” said Narciso Chan Jr, CEO & president of Curve Entertainment.

“He has a passion for making beautiful music and sharing it globally. We admire his dedication to his work and the whole Curve Entertainment team would like to commend him for making this partnership a reality. We are very honoured and excited to be working with Ingrooves, with its proven expertise, innovative technology, and the global team. We believe this partnership will take our digital business to greater heights."