Insanity CEO Andy Varley salutes 'incredible' Tom Grennan as week one album sales surge 56%

Tom Grennan has scored his second consecutive No.1 album.

What Ifs & Maybes (Insanity) debuted at the summit with sales of 27,065 (including 19,572 physical copies, 2,106 downloads and 5,387 from streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

It follows the Music Week cover star’s No.1 result for 2021’s Evering Road and No.5 for 2018 debut Lighting Matches.

Significantly, week one sales for What Ifs & Maybes are up 56.2% compared to Evering Road in 2021. Streaming consumption was up a massive 95.7%.

According to OCC data, Lighting Matches has achieved consumption of 143,867 units, while Evering Road is on 191,047.

What Ifs & Maybes was the biggest album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops, landing at No.1 on the Official Record Store Chart.

Meanwhile, Tom Grennan’s single How Does It Feel has reached a new peak of No.31 – up 27 places with weekly sales of 12,891 increasing 39.6%. It is the sixth charting track from the parent album, including collaborations with KSI and Joel Corry, which don’t appear on all editions.

Recently signing with WME, Grennan has a busy live touring schedule and he’s already played The O2 this year. He performs at Glastonbury on Saturday (June 24).

Grennan is managed by Various Artists Management, while his publisher is Sony Music Publishing.

Here, Insanity Group CEO and label president Andy Varley reacts to the No.1 result and looks ahead to the continuing campaign for Grennan…

How did you achieve this impressive result for Tom Grennan?

“First and foremost, it's an incredible album! Our streaming consumption with this record is more than double our week one on Evering Road, so I want to thank our fantastic DSP partners for their continued support throughout. We have a single in play in How Does It Feel, which peaked today at No. 31 on the OCC, and that will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“Our physical sales have been driven by a combination of D2C strategies super-serving his fanbase and a great run of in-stores this week. Tom's work ethic is second to none, and the result this week is testament to that. Our TV, radio and press plot has been mega, so the walk up at retail this week has been brilliant.”

Tom's work ethic is second to none, and the result this week is testament to that Andy Varley

Tom Grennan's live business is very strong, how will that help maintain momentum for the campaign?

“Since we started working with Tom eight years ago, he has gone from playing pubs to a sold-out UK arena tour. He is a phenomenal live performer and his Other Stage performance at Glastonbury tomorrow is going to be the icing on the cake for this No.1 album campaign. He has further UK and European festivals over the summer which will be supported by additional single releases. We're not stopping any time soon!”

Will Glastonbury be quite a celebration with a No.1 album?

“It's going to be an emotional one for us all. Tom has always wanted to play Glastonbury, so to be doing that this year with the No.1 album in the country will make it extra special. It's going to be a big day of celebrations that's for sure!”

Subscribers can read our Music Week cover story with Tom Grennan and his team.