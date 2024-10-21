Insanity certified as a B Corp company

Insanity, the UK talent management business, record label (in partnership with Sony Music) and production company, has announced its certification as a B Corp.

This milestone sees Insanity join a growing community of more than 8,000 businesses worldwide, all dedicated to shaping a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

B Corp certification measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact and performance. Administered by B Lab, the not-for-profit organisation behind the B Corp movement, the certification process involves a rigorous independent examination of a business’s operations, policies and practices.

Insanity committed to becoming a B Corp in 2020 formalising this commitment two years later when it first completed the B Impact Assessment. It then set upon making various improvements over time to meet the high standards required to certify as a B Corp.

To uphold this dedication and ensure high standards, B Corps are required to recertify every three years.

As part of Insanity’s certification, it made a legal commitment to put people and the planet at the heart of its decision-making and to use business as a force for good.

We know the entertainment industry requires transformational change Andy Varley

Andy Varley, founder and CEO, Insanity said: “We know the entertainment industry requires transformational change. It also holds the power to influence public perception and encourage more sustainable behaviours from people. We have a responsibility to act on this – bringing more people with us on the journey and using our wide reach to create a lasting impact.

“Since founding Insanity back in 1997, we’ve continued to evolve, embracing new technology and ways of working. Becoming a B Corp feels like a natural next step for us. We are proud to be part of the global B Corp movement and look forward to collaborating with other companies in the community and in our industry.”

Insanity is committed to initiatives including:

Holding itself accountable with a legal commitment

Insanity has changed its Articles of Association, making its directors legally obligated to bring benefit not just to shareholders, but all business stakeholders – workers, customers, communities and the environment.

Care for its colleagues

Insanity provides benefits and rights for all colleagues from day one of employment, including private healthcare; unlimited mental health support and paid access to a wellbeing app of choice; increased maternity and paternity leave; an employee assistance programme to support colleagues and their families; paid charity leave, where colleagues can give back to a charity of their choice; a confidential whistleblowing system with an anonymous feedback system; training and development.

Prioritising inclusivity in the entertainment industry

Insanity has increased its representation of diverse talent, including disabled and neurodivergent individuals, and has made its offices, studios and website more accessible.

It has been collaborating with the Personal Managers Association (of which it is a member) to design best practice guidelines for those working with clients with disabilities.

Insanity has also been partnering with organisations like Shadow to Shine, a charity that works to address a lack of opportunity for young people, particularly those with limited prospects due to systemic barriers.

Reducing its impact on the planet

Insanity has implemented a Sustainable Practices Policy and a Local & Sustainable Purchasing Policy, which means that suppliers are vetted. Focus is given to companies that can demonstrate ethical trading and a low negative impact on the environment. Insanity’s new office is Carbon Neutral and has a BREAM Excellent rating.

