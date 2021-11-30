Interscope Geffen A&M promotes Matt Morris - the A&R who signed Olivia Rodrigo

Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Matt Morris to the position of SVP of A&R at the label.

Morris will continue to sign and develop artists for the label, as well as oversee the company’s A&R Research department.

Morris is credited with signing global breakout star Olivia Rodrigo to Geffen Records along with his colleagues EVP co-head A&R, Sam Riback and fellow A&R, Emerson Redd.

He also was instrumental in bringing Kali Uchis to Interscope in 2017. Morris works closely with both artists.

“Matt has been a vital part of the Interscope family for a decade now and has helped to build our A&R Research department into one of the best in the industry,” said Riback. “Beyond that, Matt has become a truly well-rounded A&R exec, as adept at identifying new artists as he is at signing them and guiding them through the recording process. He is very deserving of this expanded role at the company.”

Morris, who started in music as a blogger when he was in college, joined Interscope’s A&R department as an intern in 2011. He went on to serve as a digital marketing manager for several years before returning to A&R in 2015.

“I’ve grown so much as a person and executive over the past decade at Interscope,” Morris said. “I’m really grateful for John Janick and Sam’s guidance over the years and their continued support. We share a common vision of identifying generational artists who go against the grain and shape culture. My goal has always been to help artists at the highest level, and to get to do that at the most forward-thinking record label in the world is an honour. I couldn’t be more excited for this next step.”