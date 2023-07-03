Interstellar Music Services appoints Vickie Nauman to advisory board

Interstellar Music Services has bolstered its team of industry experts with the appointment of Vickie Nauman to its advisory board.

The boutique artist services and rights management company helps songwriters, recording artists and rights-holders to maximise the value of their music.

Based in Los Angeles, Vickie Nauman is the founder and CEO of CrossBorderWorks, a consulting and advisory firm which she established in 2014. Nauman has focused on advising music and tech companies on strategy, rights, licensing, partnerships and growth, focusing on emerging tech, Web3 and new business models.

Prior to launching CrossBorderWorks, Nauman spent almost five years at 7digital, latterly overseeing the North American business as president, and three years at Sonos as global alliance manager.

In her advisory role with Interstellar, Nauman will work with the company to develop and implement its global strategy, as it looks to further expand its international reach. She will also support the team in refining its suite of services, which includes digital distribution, sync and brand partnerships, metadata cleaning, neighbouring rights, publishing administration, DSP re-pitching and detailed analysis and reporting.

Interstellar Music Services sits right at the intersection of music and innovation Vickie Nauman

Nauman joins existing Interstellar advisory board member Cliff Fluet, a partner at Lewis Silkin and MD of Eleven Advisory.

Interstellar advisory board member Vickie Nauman said: “Interstellar is a business that has impressed me from the off, in terms of the calibre of the team, its commitment to its clients and, importantly, the passion they have for music and its creators. The company sits right at the intersection of music and innovation, so I hope that it will benefit from my experience as it enters its next phase of growth. The team’s creative approach to rights management is unique in the market and I look forward to working with them to further develop the Interstellar offer and the opportunities to enhance the value of the music they are managing.”

Sean Stockdale, co-founder and COO of Interstellar Music Services, said: “Vickie’s expertise in digital rights management will be invaluable to our business as we service our growing client base and continue to expand our offer internationally. Her wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts will help us build external partnerships while also further enhancing our client services.”

Interstellar Music Services, which launched in January this year under the stewardship of co-founders Andy Robinson and Sean Stockdale, recently announced a host of new artist signings, including Kula Shaker.