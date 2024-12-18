Isekai Records officially launches with plans to build on success with debut release by Ndotz

Isekai Records, a new joint venture with Broke Records (owned by Create Music Group), has officially launched its label operation.

Founded by rising music executives Ewan Jenkins, Jack Mangan, and artist RJ Pasin, the label aims to build on early success so far.

Their first release, Embrace It by viral sensation Ndotz, peaked at No.20 in the UK and remained in the Top 40 for eight weeks.

The track has more than 250 million streams across digital platforms

In 2020, Jenkins and Mangan launched E2J Artist Management, focusing on music producers. In 2023, they began managing RJ Pasin, who has since amassed 2.8 million TikTok followers and 4.9m monthly Spotify listeners.

The trio then launched Isekai Records in August 2024.

Embrace It has since been released as remix featuring Sexy Red and Flo Milli, as it makes further inroads in the US.

In addition, Isekai has also worked with viral sensation Stepz.

We want to build a label with a strong focus on mastering the art of converting social media hype into tangible streams Ewan Jenkins and Jack Mangan

Co-founders Ewan Jenkins and Jack Mangan said: “We launched Isekai Records with the belief that artists deserve a label that prioritises their potential and individuality. Our mission is to break barriers and create success stories that resonate with today’s audience. We wanted to build a label that adds value beyond large advances, with a strong focus on mastering the art of converting social media hype into tangible streams.”

RJ Pasin added: “I wanted to create a label that pushes the new wave of producers, instrumentalists and artists leading the digital music scene. After independently scaling my career over the past 18 months, I felt compelled to build a framework to help others achieve the same success.”

New releases for the label include Ndotz’s follow-up single.

Isekai has also signed GeeYou’s track Love Me, which recently trended on YouTube, rising singer-songwriter Lindsay Chia, whose debut single saw millions of TikTok views and 100,000 Spotify streams in its first week, and viral Italian producer Sillage.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jack Mangan and Ewan Jenkins

(Credit: Rakkesh Patel)