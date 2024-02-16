Island celebrates 'incredible, thoroughly deserved' chart double for Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan has done the chart double with the Stick Season album and single.

As well as spending a seventh consecutive week at No.1 with the single, the Vermont singer-songwriter reached the summit with the album of the same name as he visited the UK for arena dates, including two nights at OVO Arena, Wembley.

With Ariana Grande’s airplay No.1 with Yes, And?, Island also secured a second chart triple, following last week’s trio of No.1s across albums, singles and radio. The label also has three albums in the Top 5, with last week’s No.1 Prelude To Ecstasy by The Last Dinner Party at No.5 and The Weeknd’s The Highlights at No.4.

The Stick Season album moved 3-1 on the albums chart with sales of 21,145 (8,266 physical copies, 287 downloads, 12,592 sales-equivalent streams), a week-on-week increase of 133.1% according to the Official Charts Company. It had previously spent 10 weeks in the Top 10, peaking at No.2 until finally reaching the summit this week. It also topped the vinyl chart with 5,899 sales on that format.

The album was first released back in October 2022, but the tipping point in the UK came with Olivia Rodrigo performing a rendition of the single on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge a year later.

Kahan was presented with a gold disc (100,000 sales) during his UK visit, although the album is well on the way to platinum status (300,000). It has sales to date of 195,979 (21,989 physical, 1,991 downloads and 171,999 sales-equivalent streams).

“When we secured the triple crown last week with The Last Dinner Party, Noah and Ariana, we thought 2024 couldn’t have got off to a better start,” said Island president Louis Bloom. “To do it again a week later with Noah No.1 in the singles and albums chart, a rare feat these days, and Ariana still top of the airplay charts is an absolutely phenomenal achievement for everyone involved.

“Witnessing the extraordinary connection between Noah and his fans at the two triumphant 5-star shows at Wembley this week, proves what a truly special artist Noah Kahan is. The Island team have created an outstanding campaign over the last 12 months and we feel honoured to have been on this amazing journey with Noah. Such incredible, thoroughly deserved, success is only the beginning for one of the most talented, hardest working and nicest artists we have had the pleasure of working with. Special shout-outs must go to everyone at Mercury and Republic Records in the US, and Drew Simmons and Ryan Langlois and the team at Foundations Artist Management.”

Such incredible, thoroughly deserved, success is only the beginning for one of the most talented, hardest working and nicest artists Louis Bloom

Looking ahead to next month’s Eternal Sunshine album by Ariana Grande, Bloom added: “The continued success of Ariana’s Yes, And? bodes well for what’s to come with the new album from one of the biggest and most interesting global superstars.”

In a close chart battle with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign involving a margin of just 366 sales, Noah Kahan came out on top following in-store signings at Banquet Records. The campaign was also boosted with the release of the deluxe edition, Stick Season (Forever).

Noah Kahan said: “Some random dude you’ve never heard of just scored a No.1 album in the UK! This achievement came from so much hard work and support from so many. It’s something I never dreamed would happen for me, and I’ll remember this till the day I die! Primarily, though, I have the fans here in the UK to thank for this honour. Thanks for showing up for me and believing in me and telling your friends about this album. It’s so special to get to do this together.”

The Stick Season single easily held on at No.1 with sales of 70,862, down just 0.4% on the prior week. The single passed a million UK sales this week (1,029,729). Kahan received a platinum disc in recognition of the first 600,000 sales. The last chart double was achieved by Taylor Swift in November 2023.

Kahan also has a non-mover with Sam Fender collaboration Homesick at No.11 (22,775 sales) and a new entry with Forever at No.31 (13,111). Chart rules limit primary artists to three entries, but based on raw OCC data Kahan would have had 10 entries in the Top 100 singles this week.

PHOTO: (L-R) Alastair Smith (Senior Director of Streaming and Commerce, Island Records), Jack McDonald (Junior Marketing Manager, Island Records), Sam Lunn (Director of Strategic Marketing, Island Records), Ryan Langlois (Artist Manager), Louis Bloom (President, Island Records), Drew Simmons (Artist Manager), Noah Kahan, Steve Pitron (Senior Vice President, Island Records), Nicola Spokes (Managing Director, Island Records), Zoe Briggs (Senior Director Global Marketing, Republic Records)