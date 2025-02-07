Island EMI secures historic clean sweep on albums, singles, airplay and compilations charts

Island EMI is dominant on the charts this week thanks to US star The Weeknd, homegrown talent Lola Young and the Wicked soundtrack.

The Official Charts Company confirmed that Island EMI are the first record label group in over 10 years to secure the No.1 spot across the UK’s Official Singles Chart, Official Albums Chart, Single Airplay Chart and Official Compilation Chart, in the same chart week.

In the market share results, Island EMI topped all the rankings for the past week.

Lola Young was No.1 for a third consecutive week with Messy, which is also the No.1 airplay single on RadioMonitor’s rankings. Messy – which is Top 20 on the US Hot 100 and a global hit – maintained its consumption levels at No.1 with 56,479 units in the past week. With 469,997 chart units to date, it is on course to pass half a million next week.

The Weeknd’s new album Hurry Up Tomorrow debuted at No.1 with 33,694 sales (14,201 physical copies, 2,509 downloads and 16,984 sales-equivalent streams). That's 62.57% higher than the 20,726 tally posted by The Weeknd’s last album, Dawn FM, in 2022.

It’s the fourth No.1 for The Weeknd, although his biggest seller is The Highlights (1,277,231), the hits collection that has so far peaked at No.2. It climbed to No.4 in the latest chart with consumption up 5.6% week-on-week.

The Weeknd also has two Top 10 singles – Timeless with Playboi Carti at No.7 (23,294 units, up 34.9% week-on-week) and a new entry with Cry For Me at No.8 (21,614 units). Anitta collaboration Sao Paolo was a new entry at No.21 (16,631 units) – the third of The Weeknd’s entries under chart rules for primary artists.

Meanwhile, Island is at the top of the compilations chart with the Wicked Motion Picture Casting Recording. The soundtrack, which has been at No.1 for 11 consecutive weeks, has consumption to date of 129,177.

Louis Bloom, president, Island EMI, said: “To have the quadruple chart No.1 this week – the first time any label has achieved this in over 10 years – is a huge testament to the unwavering focus, creativity, dedication, energy and togetherness of the outstanding Island EMI team. We couldn’t be more thrilled that Lola has claimed a third week at No.1 as well as having the No.1 airplay single. It’s been an extraordinary campaign with so much more to come this year. Watch this space!

“To achieve this in the week where Hurry Up Tomorrow, already a contender for album of the year, has given Abel his fourth UK No1 album, and the Wicked soundtrack continues to reign supreme, is a truly remarkable achievement.

He added: “It’s been just over 12 years since we first met Abel and the XO team during his first trip to the UK and with each release and tour, they have consistently blown us away with their artistic vision and have always taken their fans on the most spectacular journey. The creativity behind this campaign has been a joy to be a part of and the direct-to-fan strategy has been exceptional.

“Huge congratulations and special thanks as always to our amazing partners XO/Republic in the US; Sal (XO), Monte & Avery, Jim, Wendy, Mike and of course the legend Steve Pitron and his international marketing team.”

Island EMI had the biggest selling album of 2024 with Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, as well as the biggest selling single of the year with Noah Kahan’s Stick Season. EMI topped market share rankings and Island EMI were No.1 on label group airplay rankings.

Island also won the A&R trophy at the Music Week Awards 2024.