Island promotes Natasha Kilibarda to VP of marketing and creative strategy

Natasha Kilibarda has been promoted to vice president, marketing and creative strategy at Island Records in the US.

Based in New York, Kilibarda will continue leading campaigns for Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, Brittany Howard, and other acts on the label.

“Natasha is one of the most passionate and creative marketers in music, the relationships she has with her artists and managers speak for themselves,” said Jay Schumer, executive vice president, head of marketing & business development. “Her promotion couldn’t be more deserved.”

“There’s no one I trust more to dive in, understand, and execute an artist’s creative vision,” said Justin Eshak, co-CEO of Island Records. “Her well-earned promotion ensures stability for the Island roster and provides reassurance that our artists’ passion is met with the dedication required for generational campaigns.”

“Nothing drives me quite like understanding the depths of an artist’s vision,” said Kilibarda. “To roll up my sleeves, dig in, and relentlessly work alongside them turning one dream after another into reality. I’m so grateful to Jay, Justin, and Imran for the opportunity to continue doing what I love most.”

Kilibarda joined Island Records in 2022 after six years at Warner Music Group as director, marketing & artist relations.

