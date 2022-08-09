Steven Rowen has been promoted to senior vice president, head of international marketing, at Island Records US.

Rowen will continue to lead global marketing strategies across the Island roster including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, The Killers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more.

Based in New York, he will report directly to Mike Alexander, general manager of Island Records.

“Steven is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced executives in the global marketing field,” said Mike Alexander. “His creativity and strategy have ...