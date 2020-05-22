Island Records and artists raise £180,000 in charity auction

Island Records has announced that their One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction, in support of NHS Charities Together & Feeding America, has raised £179,755.

Hosted by the actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter, the auction comprised one-of-a-kind donations from Island artists old and new as well as friends of the label.

The U2 lot, featuring Bono’s signed and hand-written lyrics for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, sold for £76,000, believed to be a world record for U2 lyrics.

There was also a last-minute addition to the auction with a unique one-off lot from Brian Eno. Eno offered up a personal one-of-a-kind ringtone composed by him. Almost 800 people registered to bid and over 3,250 bids were made during the hour-long live broadcast.

Island Records president Louis Bloom said: “I’d like to thank all our amazing artists, our US counterparts at Island US and Republic, all our media partners, Omega Auctions and every last member of the Island team who have worked tirelessly to get this auction together in such a short space of time. I’d also like to thank every person who bid on these amazing lots or made a donation, you have made a difference and all the money we raised will aid Covid-19 relief & go direct to NHS Charities Together and Feeding America. We are living through very challenging times and to be able to come together, like we have this week, and to help those in need, has been a real honour”.

Bloom spoke to Music Week about how the auction came together.

“In our first meeting post-lockdown, we talked about what we could do to show our support for our wonderful NHS and key workers,” he said. “As we all know, music can be a great source of comfort and inspiration and helps us all get through difficult times. We wanted to do something more tangible. It was Steve [Steve Pitron, SVP, Island Records & promotions] who said, ‘Why don’t we do an auction?’. From that moment the planning began. We immediately started phoning, emailing and messaging our artists and managers to get them onboard and I have to say the response was absolutely unbelievable.

“We then managed to secure the amazing Billy Porter as our host, which gave us that truly global reach. From the off we have also been working closely with Darcus [Darcus Beese, Island US president] and Monte [Monte Lipman, Republic CEO] and their teams and they have come through with some exceptional lots. I really couldn’t be prouder of all the team at Island with everyone working around the clock to bring everything together. It’s certainly been full on with everything going on, on top of the day-to-day record company business, but the wider response across the industry, from labels and media partners, has been wonderful to see. To raise £179,755 is a phenomenal achievement in less than a week and we hope that the money will help those that need it most.”

Full list of donations below:

Abbey Road: A private VIP tour for 4 at the legendary Abbey Road Studios followed by breakfast

Adrian Boot: 3 framed original prints (Bob Marley, Grace Jones, U2) from Island Records’ famous in-house photographer

Amy Winehouse (estate): A Pair of Amy Winehouse’s stilettos worn by Amy & all Amy’s album releases on vinyl

Annie Lennox: Beautifully handwritten lyrics to Sweet Dreams, written and signed by Annie Lennox

Ashton Attzs: Rising artist will paint a portrait for the winner

Ben Howard: The guitar on which Howard wrote Keep Your Head Up on and played onstage at Glastonbury

Bishop Briggs: Signed lyrics & booklet

Bob Marley (Estate): Rare Mr Brainwash / Bob Marley print signed by Ziggy Marley

Bombay Bicycle Club: Jack Steadman signed baby Taylor 3/4 size acoustic guitar used extensively for the Flaws album

Bon Jovi: Livin’ On A Prayer & Wanted Dead Or Alive handwritten & signed lyrics

Bravado: Various one of a kind merch items made in collaboration with Island Records, Converse, customised by Kate Moross, Converse, customised by Mister Cee, customised Dr Marten’s and a One Love Carhartt Chore Jacket

Brian Eno: One-of-a-kind composition designed by Brian Eno for Nokia in 2003 but never used.

Catfish and the Bottlemen: Bondy’s Jacket worn in Soundcheck music video

Chris Blackwell: 3 Night stay for 2 guests in Studio Cottage (Gong) at exclusive Strawberry Hill Hotel, Jamaica

Conan Gray: Virtual meet & greet with Conan Gray

Dermot Kennedy: Private 20-minute zoom concert, chat & signed lyrics

Disclosure: VIP tickets to a UK show

Dizzee Rascal: Tongue n Cheek / Red Monkey Jeans worn by Dizzee on Top of the Pops

Donae’O: The top he wore in his classic video for Party Hard

Easy Life: Custom suit worn by Murray in the Nice Guys video

Ella Eyre: Outfit worn by Ella Eyre in Mama video, made by Rife & Stride

Emotional Oranges: The Emotional Kit (Shirt, Beanie, Hat & Signed Vinyl Vol 1 & Vol 2)

Giggs: MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop

Grace Jones: Two tickets to see Grace headline Meltdown Festival, 2021

Gregory Porter: Two VIP tickets & meet & greet at Royal Albert Hall show in 2021

Hailee Steinfeld: Virtual meet & greet

Hozier: Signed jacket from Someone New video & signed lyrics

Jack Garratt: Love, Death & Dancing private listening party with Jack Garratt

Jack Gilinsky: Signed Guitar

Jamie Cullum: Private virtual concert from his home studio

Jeremy Zucker: Microphone used by artist

Jessie Buckley: White cowboy boots, & white leather jacket with tassels, worn by Jessie in the BAFTA nominated film Wild Rose

Jessie J: Four VIP tickets to gig of choice (within country winner is based), backstage tour of venue, meet & greet with pictures & signings

Jessie Reyez: Signed lithograph print

JP Cooper: JP Cooper x Tom Smarte newsboy cap & a Ukulele, both signed

Keane: Interview Tim Rice-Oxley, plus two signed original Dave Lupton drawings from the Bedshaped music video

Laura Pannack: Photoshoot with award-winning photographer, Laura Pannack

Ludovico Einaudi: A signed film photograph by the composer titled Low Mist taken in 2018 Samedan, Switzerland

M Huncho: M Huncho's Canada Goose Jacket worn in his Chicken Shop Dates interview

Mary Wilson of The Supremes: Two VIP tickets, plus meet & greet to her show in Las Vegas

Max Richter: Hand-written score by Max Richter

Mumford & Sons: Signed Gentlemen of the Road Banjo made by Deering Banjos & a one-on-one virtual banjo lesson with Winston Marshall

Nick Drake (estate): Two care packages. Complete Nick Drake & mother Molly Drake releases, plus rare oddities, including a photograph, signed copies of two official books & hand-written personal cards from Nick’s sister Gabrielle

Oh Wonder: Cook-along breakfast & virtual performance with Oh Wonder

OneRepublic: Signed bass guitar from Love Runs Out video

Osea Island: Luxury stay on a private island

Portishead: Once in a lifetime Portishead Dummy-era care package. Geoff Barrow’s Dummy-era Technics deck and scratch vinyl, Beth Gibbon’s handwritten & signed lyric of winner’s choice and a mic she used during live performances in the 90s, & Adrian Utley’s first gold disc for Dummy, an online guitar/synth lesson & signed To Kill A Dead Man poster

Potato Head: Stay at the Potato Head Beach Club & Wellness Resort in Bali

Robyn: Signed vinyl test pressing of Robyn's fourth album, Robyn celebrating its 15th Anniversary.

Sam Smith: VIP tickets to see Sam Smith live in the UK

Sean Paul: Get styled by Sean Paul – a jacket & pair of shoes from his own wardrobe

Shawn Mendes: Signed guitar

Sigrid: Sigrid’s signed Converse from her 2019 Glastonbury appearance

Skip Marley: Handwritten lyrics for Slow Down

The Specials: The Specials Day certificate from the Mayor of Los Angeles & signed art prints by Terry Hall & Horace Panter

Sports Team: Sports Team signed original Deep Down Happy album cover art

The Streets: Signed merchandise bundle

Tori Amos: Tori Amos front row live show tickets & meet & greet

Tricky: Tricky Photograph by Nadav Kander signed by both artists

U2: Handwritten lyrics for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For by Bono & signed The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary vinyl boxset