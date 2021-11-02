Island Records founder Chris Blackwell signs autobiography deal

Island Records founder Chris Blackwell is to publish his autobiography next year.

Nine Eight Books publishing director Pete Selby acquired UK and Commonwealth rights from Andrew Wylie of the Wylie Agency to publish the autobiography of the music industry legend.

The book from the Bonnier imprint coincides with the 85th birthday of Chris Blackwell and the 60th anniversary of Island’s UK base.

The Islander: My Life In Music And Beyond takes in the industry legend’s story - as told to journalist Paul Morley - including spells as A&R man, record producer, label boss, filmmaker and resort owner. He signed and worked with acts including Bob Marley, U2, Cat Stevens, Grace Jones, Roxy Music, Traffic, Nick Drake, Jimmy Cliff, and many more.

“It’s over 60 years since I started Island Records,” said Chris Blackwell. “It seems a good time to write about the people and musicians I’ve worked with and the places I’ve loved. It’s been quite a trip”.

Nine Eight Books’ Pete Selby added: “Chris Blackwell is a true pioneer. As important a figure as the acts he nurtured. With Island Records he established the template that other record labels could only aspire to whilst The Islander captures that maverick spirit of adventure, passion and possibility that is the mark of Chris Blackwell. It’s an honour to be publishing his incredible memoir at Nine Eight Books”.

The Islander: My Life In Music And Beyond will be published on June 2, 2022.