Island Records names Jay Schumer as EVP & head of marketing & business development

Island Records has appointed Jay Schumer as executive vice president, head of marketing & business development in the US.

In the new role, Schumer will oversee all marketing initiatives for the label’s frontline roster and unique historic catalogue. Based in New York, he will report to Mike Alexander, general manager, Island Records.

Prior to joining Island Records, Schumer worked at Columbia Records, most recently as executive vice president/co-head of marketing. During that time, he led campaigns for Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, Blink-182, Pharrell, Polo G, AC/DC, Dominic Fike, and more. The role re-unites Schumer with co-CEOs Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, who all worked together at Columbia Records.

Schumer’s announcement follows the recent decision by former head of marketing, Sharon Timure, to pursue new opportunities after 19 years at the label.

“Jay is one of the most creative, experienced, and respected executives in the industry today,” said Justin Eshak. “He’s also a music fan first. His passion and dedication to artists and artistry is a huge addition to the Island staff, artists, and our partners.”

“Jay’s ability to foster creativity while executing strategic planning is unmatched in every campaign he touches,” said Imran Majid. “Nothing speaks louder than the relationship he has with his artists and the global success they have had.”

“I’m so appreciative that Imran and Justin have given me this opportunity to be a part of the exciting culture they’re building at Island,” Jay Schumer said. “I couldn’t be more honoured to reconnect with them at such an iconic and historic label, shaping the future together. I’m thrilled to be working with an incredible roster of artists, staff and the leadership of Justin, Imran and Mike.”

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk