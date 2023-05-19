Island Records names Shahendra Ohneswere as head of creative strategy

Island Records in the US has appointed Shahendra Ohneswere as head of creative strategy.

In the newly-created position, Ohneswerea will lead the overall creative strategy (including multi-platform content, art and video) as well as digital marketing initiatives across the label.

Based in New York, he will report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, co-CEOs of Island Records.

“Shahendra has carved out a unique position in the industry and helped orchestrate some of the biggest global breakthroughs of the past decade,” said Eshak.

Majid added: “He brings a creative and innovative approach to storytelling... Shahendra is an invaluable addition to the Island family.”

“The start of my love of music began with Island Records,” said Ohneswerea. “Joining the next generation at Island gives me the opportunity to bring my background and experience to the forefront of Island’s legendary artist roster and unmatched staff. My career has been building to this moment, and I look forward to working closely with Imran and Justin to reach the highest heights we can accomplish.”

He has joined Island Records from Columbia, where he served as senior vice president of content development & co-head of digital marketing since 2018. Ohneswerea co-led the digital and content team, developing and executing the label’s content strategy for campaigns on behalf of Adele, Beyonce, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Fivio Foreign, Lil TJay, and others.

Prior to Columbia, he was senior vice president of creative marketing at Roc Nation, where he worked across campaigns for Jay-Z, the Made In America Festival, and more.