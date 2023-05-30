Island Records promotes Hannah Colson and Sam Lunn

Island Records has promoted two of the label’s executives, Hannah Colson and Sam Lunn.

Hannah Colson is promoted from head of marketing to assume the newly-created role of director of artist development, while Sam Lunn takes up the role of director of strategic marketing.

The promotions come as Island enjoys a run of success with FLO, who won the BBC Sound Of Poll and BRITs Rising Star award. Last month FLO went out on their first headlining tour of the US. FLO’s PR campaign was victorious at the Music Week Awards last week.

Island is also behind emerging acts Nia Archives and The Last Dinner Party.

Island president Louis Bloom said: “Hannah’s ability to tap into an artist’s creativity, her innate understanding of how to reach an audience, her instinct for what makes a hit record, and a rare capacity to tie every element across multiple campaigns have made her a truly exceptional member of the Island team. Sam is equally invaluable, always making the right choices and invariably coming up with the perfect strategy to benefit our artists.

“With Hannah and Sam’s vision, passion and strategic flair now fully focused within these new roles, I believe they will play a huge part in writing the next amazing chapter in the Island story.”

Colson joined Island in January 2021 after roles at MTV, Ministry, Relentless and Caroline. She made an impact with ArrDee, who became the biggest breakthrough artist of 2022, and more recently spearheaded the rise of FLO.

Hannah Colson said: “Collaboration is, and always should be, at the core of everything we do and I’m fortunate to be part of an incredible label team that fosters that attitude. I’m particularly excited to be able to fuse my marketing and A&R skill sets in the service of a roster filled with such a talented and inspiring group of artists and I know we have many bright years ahead of us.”

Following several years in the UMG International team, Sam Lunn’s early Island career saw him working on hugely successful albums from Mumford & Sons, Keane and U2, before he made the move into management (Avicii). He returned to the label to work on Dermot Kennedy’s No.1 debut album, which established the Irish singer-songwriter as an international artist.

Lunn’s experience across the business saw him return to Island full time in 2020 as head of campaign strategy, where he worked closely with Ben Howard, U2, Dermot Kennedy and most recently Marcus Mumford.

“Island has always been about culture and innovation,” said Sam Lunn. “Both the roster, and the wider team at Island, truly embody those qualities. We couldn’t be in better shape with 2023 underway, and I’d like to thank Louis, Nicola Spokes and Steve Pitron for putting further faith in me on this journey.”