Island Records promotes Jackie Winkler to SVP, head of A&R

Island Records has promoted A&R executive Jackie Winkler to SVP, head of A&R.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, co-CEOs of Island Records.

In her new role, Winkler will run the A&R department, spearheading signing and creative development for the label’s roster.

Winkler signed Sabrina Carpenter in 2020 and has closely collaborated with the singer on her chart-dominating new album, Short n’ Sweet, which hit No.1 in 15 countries including the US and UK.

In addition to Carpenter, Winkler works closely with Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato, Keshi and Lauren Spencer Smith.

“Jackie is an exceptional leader and A&R executive,” said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid. “Her collaborative spirit, creative instincts, and steadfast nature make her the ideal person to run our A&R Department. We’re thrilled she’ll join us in developing the next generation of iconic artists for Island Records.”

“I am deeply grateful to Imran and Justin for their unwavering belief and trust as I step into this new role,” said Winkler. “Their guidance has not only fueled my personal career growth but has been the cornerstone of our department's success. I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead such an exceptionally talented, dynamic, and fiercely competitive team as we push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

Winkler launched her career at Warner Records, advancing from intern to A&R manager in 2011. In this role, she discovered and signed Andra Day.

She joined Island as A&R director in 2015, becoming vice president of A&R in 2022.