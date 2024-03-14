Island Records promotes Talia Shabatai to director of legal and business affairs

Talia Shabatai has been promoted to director of legal and business affairs at Island Records.

The promotion comes as Island is enjoying a run of success securing the No.1 single, album and airplay triple for two consecutive weeks with The Last Dinner Party, Noah Kahan and Ariana Grande. Island is chasing No.1 this week with Ariana Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine.

Talia Shabatai joined Island as a legal intern in 2016, and whilst working full time she completed her studies and qualified as a solicitor. She now becomes one of the youngest business affairs heads in the industry and leads an all-female team.

As well as her outstanding legal expertise, Talia is a wonderful human being, a person of utmost integrity and an Islander through and through Louis Bloom

Louis Bloom said: “Right from the beginning Talia displayed all the qualities required to thrive at Island. Over the last eight years, Talia has developed into a truly invaluable member of the senior team and has helped steer Island through the fast-changing world of the music business in general and business affairs in particular. As well as her outstanding legal expertise, Talia is a wonderful human being, a person of utmost integrity and an Islander through and through.”

Talia Shabatai said: “I am thrilled to be taking on this significant role after eight years of learning from the best in the business, Claire Sugrue. I am grateful for the support and belief Louis has always shown me and feel honoured to continue to work at such a special label, with its unrivalled heritage and cultural significance, and feel a great privilege to be part of its future.”