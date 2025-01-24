Island's A&R commitment pays off as Lola Young scores first No.1 single with Messy

When Island Records won the A&R trophy at the Music Week Awards last year, label boss Louis Bloom highlighted their investment in artists with long-term development.

That A&R policy has paid off with a first ever No.1 single for Lola Young, who first released music with the label as a teenager more than five years ago. Messy climbed from No.3 to No.1 with consumption up 2.5% week-on-week at 50,697 units (Official Charts Company). The track has consumption to date of 356,993.

Young is one of just two British female artists to reach No.1 in the UK singles chart within the last year (Charli XCX being the other). At 24, the South London singer-songwriter is also the youngest British artist to have a No.1 single since Dave with Starlight in 2022, while Messy becomes the first No.1 solo single from the youngest British female artist since Dua Lipa with New Rules in 2017.

Alongside the domestic No.1, Messy – first released in May 2024 – is currently the highest-charting single from any British artist globally, as well being the biggest streaming single from a British artist globally. It is in the Top 10 in the Billboard Global 200 and Top 30 in the US Hot 100, No.9 in the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global 200, No.9 in the Apple Music Top 100 Global, No.6 in Amazon Music Global Top Songs, and No.3 in the Shazam Global Top 200 charts.

Messy has so far hit the Top 10 in seven markets, including Australia, Ireland and Germany.

Lola Young has accumulated 3.5 millions followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify, doubling her Instagram audience and trebling her TikTok audience in the last six months.

She was announced as Spotify’s Equal ambassador for the UK and Ireland in January. With over 38 million Spotify monthly listeners, Young is currently one of the Top 100 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify.

On the live front, she has just finished a sell-out tour in Australia and is now in the US for a promotional run, which included a performance on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Young embarks on her major UK and European tour from February 13, culminating in a sold-out show at London’s Kentish Town Forum on March 3. She has also been confirmed for prime slots at Coachella, Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Paris and the Reading & Leeds Festival this summer.

Artist collaborators to date include Tyler, The Creator, SZA, Donald Glover, Little Simz, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lil Yachty, Kehlani, Snoop Dogg, Lily Allen and REM’s Michael Stipe.

It’s a beautiful time for Lola and there really is no limit to what she can achieve Louis Bloom

Louis Bloom, president, Island EMI, said: “From the first time I saw Lola at the Hospital Club in 2018, I immediately knew that we had to sign her. Honestly there is no artist I’ve worked with who has been that gifted at such a young age. So much of the success that is coming now is about Lola figuring out who she was and being the realest, most honest she could be. And now the whole world it seems is relating and connecting in a very real way. The list of incredible artists who have been working with, and shouting about how amazing Lola is, from SZA to Tyler, and Kendrick to Lil Simz, tells you what a special artist she is.

“I have to mention Nick and Nick who have been incredible to work alongside and give a special shout out to Jack Greengrass and Sam Flynn. And of course the whole Island crew, who have dug so deep, always with absolute belief, to help deliver her exceptional talent to the world. Huge credit to them. It’s a beautiful time for Lola and there really is no limit to what she can achieve.”

Nick Shymansky, manager at Day One Music, said: “Nick, Sarah and I, Louis, Jack and the whole Island team have always believed Lola can achieve it all. It’s a massive joy to see her get this recognition and Island records deserve all the success coming their way for that fact they’ve never wavered in belief, passion and focus that this day would eventually come!”

Nick Huggett, manager at Day One Music, said: “It’s a fantastic result and is testament to what can be achieved when you have an exceptional, talented artist and a label like Island that has shown continuous belief and commitment and never doubted that talent. Lola absolutely deserves everything good that is happening for her, she’s earned it.”

The single is taken from debut album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, which was released last summer.

Lola Young has a second appearance in the singles Top 40 on Like Him by Tyler, The Creator.

Earlier this week, Young earned a BRIT nomination in the Pop Act category. It was one of 22 nominations for 14 Island EMI artists.

“It’s a truly incredible achievement to receive 22 nominations at this year’s BRITS and all the more satisfying that the nominations are spread across such a diverse group of artists and genres," said Bloom. "2025 has been an amazing year for us at Island EMI and all the success is down to the enormously talented, brilliantly creative artists we have the privilege of working together with every day.

"I have to give a massive shout out to the best team in the business, too many names to mention, but the levels of creativity, dedication and love that goes into every campaign is inspiring to behold. This unbelievable recognition gives us further incentive to continue to sign, develop and break the best artists and to do it in our own unique way."

PHOTO: Lola Young and Louis Bloom backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon