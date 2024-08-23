Island's Louis Bloom salutes 'unique artist' Post Malone as label pulls ahead for No.1 LPs in 2024

Post Malone has scored his third UK No.1 album with F-1 Trillion, the US star’s first country album.

It is Post Malone’s sixth studio album in less than nine years, and improves on the No.3 peak for the previous two studio albums, Austin (2023) and Twelve Carat Toothache (2022).

F-1 Trillion opened at the summit with consumption of 19,223 units, including 2,619 CDs, 3,240 vinyl albums, 1,342 digital downloads and 12,022 sales-equivalent streams. F-1 Trillion also topped the vinyl albums chart.

The No.1 result makes Post Malone the first male country artist to top the UK charts since Slim Whitman in 1977.

Island's creative marketing campaign saw Post Malone F-1 Trillion corn circles appear on Jodrell Bank Farm in Manchester.

The No.1 continues a strong run in 2024 for Island, who won the A&R category at this year’s Music Week Awards.

The album features Post Malone’s current hit duets Guy For That (feat. Luke Combs), I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) and Pour Me A Drink (with Blake Shelton), along with guest appearances from Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and more. I Had Some Help hit No.1 on the US Hot 100.

Post Malone’s result secured Island a fifth No.1 album this year – more than any other label. The Universal Music UK label, headed by Louis Bloom, has previously reached the summit with Noah Kahan, The Last Dinner Party, Ariana Grande (two weeks) and Chappell Roan.

F-1 Trillion is released on Mercury Records/Republic in collaboration with Big Loud in the US.

Island President Louis Bloom said: “We are blessed to have such a special artist as Post on Island. Since he first came to the UK in 2017, we have seen him go on to become a global superstar. His enormous talent and his ability to move seamlessly across genres make him one of the most unique artists to emerge in many years.

“We are delighted to see him have his third No.1 album in the UK, a truly fantastic achievement. A massive shout out to Tyler Arnold and Mike Alexander at Mercury Records/Republic and, of course, Post’s incredible management team. Also, huge thanks and congratulations to the Island team for delivering an absolutely exceptional album campaign.”

We are blessed to have such a special artist as Post on Island Louis Bloom

Polydor could pull even in terms of No.1 albums next week with Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. Polydor is level with Island in terms of weeks at No.1 in the albums chart this year (six weeks), while EMI is out in front (13 weeks) thanks to the eight non-consecutive weeks at the top for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Island has four albums in the latest Top 10, with Post Malone joined by Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (2-4, 10,381 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (8-7, 7,345 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (7-8, 6,652).

Post Malone previously topped the albums chart with his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), and 2019 third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, Beerbongs & Bentleys delivered Malone’s best first week sales (43,190) and remains his most consumed release, with a to-date total of 708,613 units.

Post Malone’s compilation The Diamond Collection (29-31, 3,535 sales) has been in the Top 40 continuously since it debuted at No.25, 70 weeks ago. It peaked at No.14 and has amassed to-date consumption of 274,524 units.

Strong streaming for the new Post Malone album brings about a resurgence on the singles rundown for Guy For That (feat. Luke Combs, 37-25, 16,190 sales), I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen, 33-29, 15,386 sales) and Pour Me A Drink (with Blake Shelton, 86-39, 12,280 sales).

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is chasing Stormzy and Chase & Status at the singles summit with Good Luck, Babe!, which returned to its No.2 peak (43,007 units). Roan also picked up her second Top 10 hit, with Hot To Go! moving 12-10 (21,947 sales), while her third hit, Red Wine Supernova, held at its peak position (31-31, 14,174 sales).

Long-term Island artist Hozier has a new entry at No.48 with Nobody’s Soldier (10,234), while the former No.1 Too Sweet is at No.27 (16,022) – finally leaving the Top 20 after 21 consecutive weeks.

Too Sweet, Hozier’s first No.1, recently became his second million-seller and has to-date consumption of 1,046,722 units.