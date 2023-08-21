Jack Antonoff reveals management and JV with Jamie Oborne, signs global deals with Dirty Hit & UMPG

Jack Antonoff, one of the most in-demand songwriters/producers in the world, has today announced a new partnership with Music Week Award-winning executive Jamie Oborne, alongside a new exclusive agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

So how will it work?

First, Antonoff and his band Bleachers will now be managed by Oborne, with Antonoff and Oborne also launching a new joint venture. In addition, Antonoff’s band Bleachers have also signed with Dirty Hit, signalling what they state is “the beginning of an expansive partnership.”

Bleachers’ first release on Dirty Hit will be the 21-track live album Live At Radio City Music Hall, which arrives this Friday August 25.

And, as previously suggested, that’s not the only news either. Antonoff has also signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group – where he moves from Sony – thus staying with his long-term publishing A&R Jennifer Knoepfle, who has worked with him for a decade.

Speaking about the deal with Oborne, Antonoff said: “[I’m] very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me. I’ve loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do. Feeling wild excitement for everything in the works and as seen in the picture above I’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie. Feels so special and rare to be supported like this and just very grateful our paths crossed.”

I’m dreaming about new ideas with Jamie Jack Antonoff

Jamie Oborne – who triumphed in the Manager Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards in May – added: “I am thrilled to announce my official partnership with Jack, encompassing both management and records. During the freezing weeks of January 2022, I had the opportunity to spend time with Jack and was immediately captivated by his exceptional creative power and warmth. Aligning myself with such talented individuals is a true inspiration, driving both my professional and personal life. I am grateful for the faith he has placed in me and the entire team at Dirty Hit. Moving forward, we are eager to support Jack as one of the most culturally impactful and significant artists of our generation. This is just the beginning, and exciting times lie ahead!”

Antonoff has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine and Kevin Abstract in his storied career.

An official press release confirmed that Antonoff currently has “both new music with Bleachers” and “a number of production projects on the way”.

Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG executive vice president and co-head of A&R, said: “Jack is honestly one of one. To continue being his publisher is an honour we don’t take for granted. He’s even more creative and prolific then when I first met him over a decade ago – and that’s saying a lot! I look forward to this next chapter for him with UMPG by his side.”

Photo: Jared Christiansen