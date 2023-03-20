James Morrison signs worldwide artist services deal with Cooking Vinyl

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter James Morrison has signed a worldwide artist services deal with Cooking Vinyl.

The deal will commence with the release of new music towards the end of this year, leading up to the release of Morrison’s sixth studio album.

James Morrison said: “I’m delighted to be working with Rob and the team at Cooking Vinyl on this new album. I felt their enthusiasm and belief in me from the first moment I met them, and that’s everything to me. I’m looking forward to giving them a special album that they can get to work on.”

Paul McDonald, James Morrison’s manager at Closer Artists, said: “I first met Martin Goldschmidt at the start of Cooking Vinyl in ’86 and any indie label that has stayed in business for 37 years must have been doing something right. They were the originators of the artist services deal and we look forward to them being custodians of this new phase of James’ recording career. I feel very comfortable with that idea.”

Rob Collins, MD at Cooking Vinyl, added: “Cooking Vinyl has come a long way since our first artist services signing Billy Bragg in 1993, and now with the signing of an artist of James’ calibre it signals our intent to continue the success we have seen with Nina Nesbitt and Passenger.”

James Morrison’s debut album Undiscovered (Polydor) went straight to No.1 in 2006. It has since been certified five times platinum in recognition of more than 1.5 million domestic sales. He went on to secure a second No.1 album and three Top 10 albums, including last year’s Greatest Hits (Believe), featuring reworked versions of songs from his catalogue.

Morrison has also scored multiple hit singles, including Broken Strings with Nelly Furtado (No.2 peak), You Give Me Something (No.5), I Won’t Let You Go (No.5), You Make It Real (No.7) and Wonderful World (No.8).

The BRIT Award winner has collaborated with artists including Paul Weller, Nelly Furtado, Diane Warren, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone and Jessie J.

Morrison has 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Shows in support of his Greatest Hits album included a sold-out 23-date UK headline tour.

PHOTO: (L-R) Rob Collins, James Morrison, Paul McDonald