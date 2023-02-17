Jamie Spinks upped to head of A&R at Columbia

Jamie Spinks has been promoted to head of A&R at Columbia Records.

The major’s president Dipesh Parmar described Spinks, who moves up from A&R director, as “the definition of a true A&R”. It is the first major appointment at the label since Parmar and MD Amy Wheatley took control at the end of last year, following the departure of Ferdy Unger-Hamilton.

In addition to Spinks’ new role role, he will run joint venture label Room Two, which has a remit to act as a “culture hub” and sign, nurture, and develop a new generation of artists.

I've admired Jamie's work and we’ve been in close competition for as long as I can remember Dipesh Parmar

Dipesh Parmar said: “Jamie’s the definition of a true A&R who understands how to achieve the best from artists and bring real value to records. I’ve admired Jamie’s work over the years, and we’ve been in close competition for as long as I can remember. I’m delighted about his well-deserved new position and to finally be joining forces and working side by side to take the new Columbia into the future, alongside the brilliant team and incredible roster.”

Jamie Spinks said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been offered the opportunity to be head of A&R at such a prestigious label. It comes with huge responsibility to maintain its legacy as one of the biggest UK record labels, and to emulate the global success of its current established roster, with new artists. I’m hugely grateful for the support of Jason Iley and Dipesh, both of whom I have immense respect for. I’m excited to be working closely with Dipesh after years of admiring his A&R acumen from afar, and leading the Columbia A&R team, which is filled with a mixture of valuable experience and talent.”

This role comes with huge responsibility to maintain Columbia's legacy as one of the biggest UK record labels Jamie Spinks

Formerly of Polydor, where he was part of a Music Week Award-winning A&R team in 2020, Spinks joined Columbia last year and has already signed and developed breakthrough star Venbee, who was part of Music Week’s On The Radar special for 2023. The Kent act’s hit Messy In Heaven has spent 20 weeks in the charts, peaked at No.3 and has 510,404 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

In his new role, Spinks will be responsible for overseeing the direction of the A&R strategy for Columbia.