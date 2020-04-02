Jason Mraz signs global recordings deal with BMG

Jason Mraz has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG.

The multi-album deal encompasses three full-length studio recordings with the first, Look For The Good, set for release this summer. The title track will be available April 17.

Mraz announced the signing on his new launched weekly livestream, La La La Livestream.

“I’m making music that feels new to me and therefore sought to find a label partner that would work in new ways to support my new dreams,” said Mraz. “I already love what this new partnership with BMG is doing and the new direction we are going. Together, we plan to bring positive vibes to these extraordinary times.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG EVP, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles, said: “Jason Mraz is the epitome of positivity and we believe in him and his music. Not only is he a global superstar, but an extraordinary person and we are proud to deliver his music and spread his uplifting message to eager fans around the world. We are honored he has chosen to call BMG his home and our team is ready to support him in all his creative endeavors.”

Mraz is a two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame recipient. He sits on the board of the ASCAP Foundation as well as his own Jason Mraz Foundation, which works for inclusive arts education.

PHOTO: (L to R) Jaime Neely, BMG VP, A&R, Recorded Music; Thomas Scherer, BMG EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles; Jason Mraz; Cyndi Lynott, BMG VP, Marketing, Recorded Music; Jonathan Palmer, BMG SVP, Creative Synch

(Photo credit: Sonny Alvarez, March 6)