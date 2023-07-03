Jaxsta appoints Josh Simons as CEO

Jaxsta, which operates a dedicated database of official music credits, has appointed Josh Simons CEO with immediate effect.

Beth Appleton will step down as CEO effective immediately.

Jaxsta chair, Linda Jenkinson, said: “The board thanks Beth for her significant contribution to Jaxsta during a period of growth and change. We wish her all the best for her future.”

Beth Appleton said: “I will relish my time at Jaxsta and the initiatives that I drove. I wish Josh, and the incredible team, all the very best for the future. I’m proud to have been a part of the Jaxsta evolution, and look forward to watching the business continue on its mission.”

Simons joined Jaxsta following the completion of the acquisition of Vampr on June 1, 2023, and was appointed chief strategy officer. He will now assume these responsibilities in addition to his appointment as CEO.

Jenkinson added: “Further, the board and I congratulate Josh on his appointment as chief executive officer. Josh, who co-founded Vampr, is a visionary, product expert and highly energetic leader who shares our vision and mission for Jaxsta. Josh has worked closely with Beth and her team over the past few months and was instrumental in attracting new cornerstone investment into the company.”

Josh Simons said: “Jaxsta has a clear vision and product roadmap going into FY24, and that’s a credit to the board, Beth and the team who have done a remarkable job. Revenue, cost efficiency and profitability remain the top priorities for Jaxsta and I look forward to building on the current momentum. We have the foundation for a transformational global music product as we continue to integrate Vampr into the business and scale the Vinyl.com platform.”

Simons co-founded Vampr in 2015 with Barry Palmer. As CEO, he turned Vampr into the world’s largest social-professional network for musicians, with 1.3 million users.