Jaxsta unveils new leadership team following Vampr acquisition

Jaxsta has unveiled its new leadership team, which sees the promotion of Alli Galloway to chief marketing officer (CMO) and Jessy Trengove to chief product officer (CPO).

They join CEO Josh Simons and CFO Jorge Nigaglioni in the leadership team at the company, which operates what it describes as the world’s largest database of official music credits.

Galloway takes on the role of CMO after two years with the business, having joined in 2021 as head of audience & creative. She has almost 18 years of music industry experience working across marketing, labels, tech and the live sector, having previously served as a senior executive at Warner Music Australia.

Now aligning the ecosystem of audiences across Jaxsta, Vampr and Vinyl.com, Galloway is co-leading initiatives that drive business expansion.

Trengove joined Jaxsta following the completion of the acquisition of Vampr in June, having served as the music industry social network’s head of insights since early 2020. She now steps into the CPO role with the remit of defining and aligning the product vision across the group's different business units, which encompass a variety of product types and business models, including B2B, consumer app and ecommerce.

Alli Galloway said: “We’re entering a new phase for the business, and I look forward to bringing renewed focus to digital, content, platforms, comms, SEO and partnerships across our ecosystem. By incorporating best practices and creative thinking into every facet of marketing, I’m committed to a holistic approach for marketing strategies with long-term objectives in mind, as well as fostering a culture of continuous growth and learning. Jessy and I will ensure that collaboration between product and marketing is now solidified, in order to set a well-defined course for the future.”



Jessy Trengove said: “As the company evolved to encompass multiple brands, the need for a chief product officer became clear, and I’m excited about taking on the challenge with these additional responsibilities. I’m particularly looking forward to unlocking synergies and integration opportunities across our ecosystem. As CPO I’ll continue to work with Josh to drive a data-informed culture throughout the company where user research and robust quantitative analysis lie at the heart of decision-making.”

The promotions of Galloway and Trengove come off the back of Josh Simons recently being announced as CEO. Simons joined Jaxsta following the completion of the acquisition of Vampr, which he founded in 2015. He was initially appointed chief strategy officer at Jaxsta before becoming CEO.

Jorge Nigaglioni remains in place as company secretary and CFO, a role he has held with Jaxsta since 2020.

Josh Simons said: “With Alli’s background deeply embedded in the music industry and Jessy bringing significant tech expertise from her time in the world of startups, they add an enviable combination of experience and stability to our leadership team. They have been instrumental in the growth and development of Jaxsta, Vampr and Vinyl in recent years, and it’s a pleasure to be able to recognise them for their commitment and achievement within the business to date.”

Jaxsta is based in Sydney with representatives in New York, London and Los Angeles.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jessy Trengove, Josh Simons, Alli Galloway