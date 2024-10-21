Jeff Jones to step down as Apple Corps CEO

Jeff Jones is to step down from his role as chief executive of Apple Corps Ltd. after 17 years.

During his tenure, Jones has initiated and overseen projects including the 2023 release of the final Beatles song, Now And Then.

Following his appointment in 2007, Jones spearheaded significant digital initiatives for the band, including the launch of TheBeatles.com and making The Beatles' music available for the first time with iTunes. He also introduced the band to a new generation with The Beatles’ Rock Band game.

Jones oversaw Apple Corps’ 18-year partnership with Cirque du Soleil for The Beatles Love show, as well as multiple award-winning catalogue reissues.

Additionally, Jones served as executive producer on the documentary film The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years directed by Ron Howard. He was executive producer of the three-part Emmy Award-winning documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, which was released in 2021 and distributed by Disney.

He is currently an executive producer on the upcoming Beatles '64 documentary, produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi, to be released next month.

“The whole Apple Corps family wishes Jeff Jones all the very best and would like to express our sincere gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the company and the legacy of The Beatles,” said a statement.

