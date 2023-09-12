Jennifer Lopez signs global recording and publishing partnership with BMG

Jennifer Lopez has signed a new global recording and publishing partnership with BMG to release her upcoming ninth studio album, This is Me… Now.

Lopez’s first studio album in nine years, and the sequel to This Is Me…Then (2002), will be released by Nuyorican/BMG.

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld said: “Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar artist, entertainer… a phenomenon. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team to release her first album in nearly a decade.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles and New York, said: “We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to This is Me… Then. Clearly written with love and through experience, This Is Me… Now is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”

Written and recorded at her converted home studio in Los Angeles during 2022 and 2023, This Is Me… Now is produced by Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), Jennifer Lopez, Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow) and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R).

Additional songwriter-producers include Hitboy (Drake), Ink (Beyonce), Tay Keith (Nicki Minaj), Yeti Beats (Doja Cat), Carter Lang (SZA), Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk (Ariana Grande), with BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as the album’s A&R.

To date, Lopez has sold over 80 million records worldwide, with 15 billion global streams, and more than 18 billion views of her music videos from her previous albums.

Her latest film, The Mother, is Netflix’s most successful movie of 2023 so far, with over 239 million hours watched globally. It has also become a Top 7 movie of all time on Netflix.

PHOTO: (L-R) BMG’s Dan Gill and Thomas Scherer; Jennifer Lopez; BMG’s Thomas Coesfeld, Brandon Riester, and Cyndi Lynott (credit: Robin Harper)