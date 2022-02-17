Jhared "Jae" Brown appointed VP of A&R at Island

Jhared “Jae” Brown has been appointed vice president, A&R of Island Records in the US.

Based in New York, Brown will report jointly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, co-CEOs of Island Records.

Brown joins Island after two years at indie label Rostrum Records, as VP of A&R. He built his reputation at Rostrum working on the rollout of Rich the Kid (signed by Brown) while developing a roster of rising stars that included Taleban Dooda and DC the Don.

“Jae is widely known for his ‘artist-first’ philosophy, a credo that we take very seriously at Island as we strive to build on the label’s entrepreneurial spirit and live up to our commitment to breaking new artists across every genre,” said Imran Majid.

Justin Eshak added: “Jae brings in a unique vision as an A&R with great marketing expertise, which will be an instrumental part in defining the Island Records roster.”

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Island family,” said Brown. “I’ve long admired Imran and Justin's ability to discover, develop and break young superstars. I look forward to working within their A&R and marketing systems, and making my contribution to the future of such a legendary label.”

Brown began his music career in 2015, spending three years in a dual product manager/A&R role at Interscope Records. He worked with the team responsible for helping Kendrick Lamar deliver his Damn album, as well as projects with Rich the Kid, Black Panther, Rae Sremmurd and Mike Will Made-It.

In 2018, Brown moved to Capitol Records/Motown, serving for two years in a dual A&R/global marketing role, working closely with Matt Ox, TM88 and R&B veteran BJ The Chicago Kid.