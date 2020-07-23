Jill Weindorf promoted to GM at Concord Recorded Music

Jill Weindorf has been promoted to general manager, Concord Recorded Music.

In her new position, Weindorf will work closely with chief label executive Tom Whalley to oversee the operations of all label services departments. She will assist Concord’s diverse label roster, both frontline and catalogue, in meeting their marketing goals. Weindorf will also continue to have active responsibilities with regards to the overall operations of the radio promotion team.

“Jill has been an integral part of the Concord promotion team for over a decade,” said Whalley. “In this time, she has proven herself to be a leader, innovator and someone who genuinely cares about our artists. I look forward to her working closely with our labels in the execution of strategies that build our artists’ careers and the vision that our artists have for their music.”

Most recently serving as the SVP of promotion and marketing, Weindorf’s career at Concord spans over 10 years and includes a long list of awards and achievements. Prior to joining Concord, she held positions at EMI Recorded Music, Blue Note, Verve and Elektra Entertainment.

"It's an amazing time at Concord and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work closely with Tom Whalley, who has been a tremendous inspiration to me,” said Weindorf. “The music that we represent is world class and we have built an independent and unparalleled approach to growing career artists. This new role is exciting in that I get to drive marketing and augment artist development on a wholistic level on behalf of our incredible suite of labels.”