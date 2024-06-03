Joanna Kalli promoted to MD at Sony Music Commercial Group

Joanna Kalli has been promoted to managing director of Sony Music Commercial Group, incorporating the catalogue division, Music For Nations and Masterworks.

Kalli is elevated from her role as director of marketing for Sony Music’s UK catalogue division.

She joined Sony Music as a product manager in 2008, having started her career in independent labels. In her 16 years with the company, she has spearheaded global campaigns for many legendary artists, including George Michael, The Clash and Judas Priest.

Most recently, Kalli has overseen Sony Music Commercial Group’s success with Natasha Bedingfield’s chart renaissance, which saw Unwritten enter the UK Top 15 for the first time in 19 years.

It’s an exciting time to be working the repertoire of such a dynamic roster of artists Joanna Kalli

She also led the 2023 Wham! campaign, landing the UK Christmas No.1 for Last Christmas, 39 years after its release. The iconic track has now amassed more than 1.6 billion streams worldwide.

Joanna Kalli, managing director, Sony Music Commercial Group, said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new role, leading Sony Music Commercial Group’s great team. It’s an exciting time to be working the repertoire of such a dynamic roster of artists.”

Kalli is a co-founder and co-chair of Sony Music’s women’s network, SWIM (Sony Women In Music), where she has spent the past two years building networks and hosting events partnering with Sony’s sister companies.