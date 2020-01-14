Johnny Minardi promoted to VP, A&R at Elektra Music Group

Elektra Music Group (EMG) has announced that Johnny Minardi has been upped to vice president of A&R.

Tones & I, The Band Camino, Grandson, Nothing, Nowhere and Fever 333 are among the notable signings Minardi has made.

Minardi has also worked with the likes of All Time Low, The Front Bottoms, Against The Current, Lights, and Mister Wives, and helped bring in Travis Barker’s newly founded DTA Records to EMG.

Speaking about the promotion in a joint statement, Elektra Music Group co-presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel said: “Johnny has the great gift of not only being able to uncover truly original talent, but knowing how to spark his artists to take their work to the next level. He’s brought a string of fantastic acts to the extended Elektra/Atlantic label family since first joining Fueled By Ramen back in 2004. When we established EMG just over a year ago, we knew that Johnny had to be on the team, and he’s continued to deliver and nurture amazing talent. We’re thrilled to announce this much-deserved promotion.”

Minardi founded indie label Little League Records (LLR), where he signed bands such as The Academy Is, Hidden in Plain View, Gatsbys American Dream, and August Premier. He spent nearly a decade working in A&R at Fueled by Ramen (FBR) and Atlantic Records, before taking a brief stint at indie label Equal Vision Records.

He returned to FBR in 2017 and, with the 2018 launch of EMG as a stand-alone company, has been serving as senior director, A&R, working across the Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner, and Public Consumption labels.