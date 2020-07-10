Jonathan Shalit launches InterTalent Music label with Kingdom Choir charity record

Jonathan Shalit’s InterTalent talent management agency is getting into the record business.

InterTalent Music will be a boutique label and launch with next week’s release of The Kingdom Choir’s Real Love single, in aid of domestic abuse charity Refuge.

The Kingdom Choir (pictured) previously sang at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and signed to Sony Music UK, soundtracking a Coca-Cola advert and scoring a US No.1 gospel hit. They signed to InterTalent for management in 2018.

It's a very exciting time to be launching a record label Jonathan Shalit

“It is a very exciting time to be launching a boutique record label,” said InterTalent chairman & founder Shalit, awarded an OBE in 2014. “Both the music industry and world have changed unrecognisably in recent months. With that change comes not only challenges, but also real opportunities. Our new record label will enable great talent to find full artistic expression as well as commercial rewards. We are proud that our first release is of the Kingdom Choir, whose music brings a message of hope and unity to all in these uncertain times.”

While best known for his powerhouse management company, formerly known as Roar Group, which has helmed the careers of artists such as Charlotte Church, Jamelia and Katherine Jenkins, Shalit is no stranger to the world of recorded music. Church and Noughties R&B stars Big Brovaz were originally signed to his company before being licensed to Sony.

Shalit told Music Week that the new label would be used for both one-off releases and longer term deals for "unconventional artists with something to say and their own footprint".

InterTalent Music will go through Absolute.

* To read our 2018 Kingdom Choir feature, click here. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital issue by clicking here.